Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report sales of $52.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $186.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,983. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 54,140 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $1,232,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,046 shares of company stock valued at $18,139,495 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

