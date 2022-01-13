Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

