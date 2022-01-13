Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $979.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $994.30 million and the lowest is $969.92 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

