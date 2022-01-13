Zacks: Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 722.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.26. 37,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

