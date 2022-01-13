Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $800.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.50 million and the highest is $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 458,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.