Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. Prologis posted sales of $987.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Prologis stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.01. 27,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,966. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. Prologis has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $209,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

