Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post $5.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

SRAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SRAX by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SRAX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 26,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,594. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

