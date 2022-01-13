Zacks: Analysts Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. 2,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

