Zacks: Analysts Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. 2,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
