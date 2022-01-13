Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 96,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

