Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post sales of $113.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $113.70 million. BancFirst posted sales of $114.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $473.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $477.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $445.50 million, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $461.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BANF traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $73.93. 121,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.39. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

