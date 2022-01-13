Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report sales of $62.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $43.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $216.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. 17,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,617,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

