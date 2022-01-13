Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post $46.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.88 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,060.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $157.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 million to $163.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $235.09 million, with estimates ranging from $197.05 million to $270.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 508,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

