Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.28. GameStop posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.14. 28,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of -2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.69. GameStop has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

