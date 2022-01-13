Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,365. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

