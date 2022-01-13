Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.25. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.60. 79,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,699. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $136.91 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.