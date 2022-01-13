Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce $879.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $969.97 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $814.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.13. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

