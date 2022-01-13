Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.73 Billion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $18.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.27 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $76.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.03 billion to $76.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.69 billion to $73.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

WFC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,133,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586,449. The company has a market cap of $231.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.