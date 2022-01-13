Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $59.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

