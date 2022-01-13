Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

