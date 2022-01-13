Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.58 Million

Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $157.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $158.10 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 390,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

