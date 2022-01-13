Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Koppers posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. Koppers has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Koppers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Koppers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Koppers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Koppers by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

