Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report sales of $182.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.70 million and the lowest is $176.33 million. Lindsay reported sales of $143.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $689.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.