Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MBOT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 4.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

