Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $150.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $150.18 million. Mimecast posted sales of $129.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $592.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $687.82 million, with estimates ranging from $678.77 million to $701.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 90.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mimecast by 100.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 312.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 104,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. 6,131,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

