Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Sell

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE AAT opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.