Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) to Hold

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $12,964,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.