Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Sell

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

