Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade, buoys its future prospects. However, surging raw material costs and high R&D expenses are likely to clip Goodyear’s margins. Rising competition and unfavorable forex translations are other headwinds. The company also anticipates to be impacted by non-cash costs in the upcoming quarters triggered by the merger with Cooper Tire. Elevated leverage is also a concern. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

