Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $603,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

