Zacks Investment Research Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Hold

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 166,824 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 137,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 128,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

