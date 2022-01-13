Zacks Investment Research Lowers F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) to Sell

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F45 Training has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Research analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

