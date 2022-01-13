Zacks Investment Research Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Natera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,270,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

