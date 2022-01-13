Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

