Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to “Buy”

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $237.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s robust year-over-year uptick in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performance across majority of its arms in third-quarter 2021 are impressive. The company’s strong product portfolio and business, and its cost efficiency program raise optimism. A strong solvency position is another plus. Ecolab’s third quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Ecolab has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

NYSE:ECL opened at $226.49 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.70. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.