Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Koppers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Koppers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

