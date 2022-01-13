Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to “Hold”

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Shares of LRMR opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $982,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

