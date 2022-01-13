Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) to “Hold”

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Tecogen has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

