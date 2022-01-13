Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $310.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with an increase in direct sales through its webstores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

Ubiquiti stock opened at $298.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $236.11 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.70.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

