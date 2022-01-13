Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $588.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $588.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

ZBRA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $538.44. The company had a trading volume of 306,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

