Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Zenvia stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

