Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,310 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Zoetis worth $135,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,216. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day moving average of $210.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

