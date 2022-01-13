Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $75,435.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,574. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

