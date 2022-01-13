Zynecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,470.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $39,470.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

