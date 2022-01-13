Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Lowered to $9.86 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $9.86 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,822 shares of company stock valued at $557,724 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 381.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $27,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $20,638,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zynga by 174.8% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.