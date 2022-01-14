-$0.01 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $301.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

