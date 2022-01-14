$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 182,305 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $1,617,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,948. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,666.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

