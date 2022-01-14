$0.09 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,705,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 358,706 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

