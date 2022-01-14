$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Bentley Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 997,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,049. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,976,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,802,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

