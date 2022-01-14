-$0.19 EPS Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million.

IRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.46. 886,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,458. IronNet has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96.

In other IronNet news, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $17,050,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

