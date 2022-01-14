$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,234 shares of company stock worth $2,490,535. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. 3,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,190. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

